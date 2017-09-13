Florida's Farmers Look At Irma's Damage: 'Probably The Worst We've Seen' : The Salt : NPR

Newsvine

Florida's Farmers Look At Irma's Damage: 'Probably The Worst We've Seen'

NPR
Wed Sep 13, 2017
The groves of orange and grapefruit were approaching harvest. But after Irma blew through, it left "50 or 60 percent of the fruit lying in water [or] on the ground," says McAvoy. Many trees were standing in water, a mortal danger if their roots stay submerged for longer than three or four days.

About a quarter of the country's sugar production comes from fields of sugar cane near Lake Okeechobee, east of LaBelle. Harvest season for the sugar cane crop is only a few weeks away, but Irma knocked much of the cane down, making it more difficult to harvest. "We won't know the exact extent of the loss until it's harvested," McAvoy says."

