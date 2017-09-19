Just let North Korea have nukes

From the article:..."

So here's the truth: If we define the North Korea "problem" as the fact that they have nuclear weapons, there may be no solution.

Up until now, however, administrations both Republican and Democrat have basically been pretending that some solution is out there, and difficult though it may be to arrive at, with enough negotiation and inducements and will, we could convince the North Koreans to give up their weapons. As long as you pretend that is the case, you can further pretend that the fact that North Korea has nukes is a temporary state of affairs, one we're dealing with as aggressively as we can without starting some kind of foolhardy confrontation. Then you pass it off to the next administration, which does basically the same thing.

The end result is that while we worry about their weapons, we also learn to live with them, just as we learn to live with many unfortunate situations around the world. But Donald Trump doesn't seem to have figured that out."