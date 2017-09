From the article:..."

As talk of nuclear war ramps up, technology spirals toward science-fiction, and natural disasters batter the globe, many people don't require a fervent belief in Christian numerology to fear that the end is nigh. In case you need convincing, though, a strange prophecy has begun to circulate suggesting that the apocalypse will begin on Sept. 23.

Here's everything you need to know about Doomsday: 2017 Edition."