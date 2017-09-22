Newsvine

5 things you need to know now - Kim calls Trump a 'mentally deranged' dotard, Trump calls Kim a 'madman'

From the article:..."Late Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responded to President Trump's threat on Tuesday to "totally destroy North Korea" with a very rare personal statement saying Trump's "unprecedented rude nonsense" has "convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct." The colorful statement ends with Kim threatening to "tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire," and hours later, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters that Pyongyang might test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific as a retaliatory action. On Friday morning, Trump responded, tweeting: "Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!"

